Election results 2019 live update | BJP crosses halfway mark, Rahul trails in Amethi

India’s longest election is heading towards the grand finale. The fate of over 8,000 candidates who contested in 542 constituencies is expected to be declared on May 23.

For the first time, voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) was used in every booth. As per the Supreme Court ruling, five VVPATs will be randomly selected from each Assembly segment and would be matched with the EVM numbers.

Voting in Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was rescinded after widespread cash for votes was detected in the constituency.

Also read: Live updates on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assembly election results

Here are the live updates:

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing behind Union Minister Giriraj Singh by 1,27,365 votes.

Mr. Kumar, was the CPI candidate from Begusarai, his hometown. Mr. Kumar's star-studded

Punjab | 11:45 am

Abide by what almighty decides: Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP candidate from Amristsar Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and the BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said he would "abide by what he (the almighty) decides".

"Everyone is subject to Hukam; no one is beyond it. O Nanak! One who understands Hukam, does not speak in ego," Puri tweeted.

Puri had earlier said the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified after meeting his rival and Congress' incumbent MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

According to trends from the Election Commission of India website, Puri, who had a vote share of little less than 41%, trailed Aujla, with a little over 51% vote share, by over 30,000 votes.

Bihar | 11:40

What grand alliance? NDA cruising, ahead in 38 seats

Bihar's ruling NDA is leading in 38 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats of the State, early trends showed on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 16 seats, Janata Dal (United) is leading in 16 seats and Lok Jan Shakti Party is ahead in six seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal is currently ahead in only two seats.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the BJP candidate from the Begusarai seat is ahead by over 75,000 votes. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing from the seat.

J&K | 11.40 am

Farooq Abdullah leads in Sringar-Budgam

NC candidate Farooq Abdullah leads Srinagar-Budgam Parliamentary seat by over 42,000 votes against Agha Mohsin of the PDP.

In Anantnag, Husnain Masoodi of the NC is trailing Congress’ GA Mir. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti is in third place.

Telangana | 11:30 am

BJP makes in roads in Telangana

The BJP is leading in four constituencies in Telangana. The party failed to win a single seat in 2014 elections. In the Assembly elections held in December last, the BJP managed to win one seat.

Soyam Bapu Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Dharmapuri and G . Kishan Reddy of BJP are all leading.

The TRS is leading in eight seats, while the Congress is leading in remaining five.

For more updates from Telangana click here

Odisha | 11.25 am

Sambit Patra leading, Jay Panda trailing

In Kendrapara, Jay Panda is trailing by small margin whereas in Puri, Sambit Patra is leading by a slender margin.

All India | 11.10 am

Trends available 542: BJP 288, Congress 52

The ECI website is showing status for 542 constituencies.

BJP 288 Congress 52 Trinamool 25 BSP 13 SP 8 DMK 22 AIADMK 2 Shiv Sena 20 JD(U) 16 TRS 8 YSR Congress 24 BJD 15 TDP 1 CPI 2 CPI(M) 2 AAP 1 IUML 1 National Conference 1 LJP 6 NCP 3 SAD 2 RJD 2 JD(S) 1

Updated at 11:10:01 am

West Bengal | 11.10 am

Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour

Union Minister Babul Supriyo and sitting MPs Abhishek Banerjee and greenhorn Mimi Chakrabory were among those taking the lead from their respective constituencies in West Bengal, according to initial EC trends.

Union minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP is leading by 21379 votes against Moon Moon Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from Asansol Lok Sabha seat,as per the trends.

In Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP and AITC candidate Abhishek Banerjee is leading by 3808 votes against Nilanjan Roy of BJP.

BJP candidate Santanu Thakur is leading by 3461 votes against Mamata Thakur of AITC in Bangaon seat, while Khagen Murmu of the BJP is leading by 4699 votes against Mausam Noor of the Trinamool Congress in Maldaha Uttar.

Mala Roy of AITC is ahead of BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose by 11898 votes, the trends suggest.

In Kolkata Uttar, Sudip Bandopadhyay of AITC is leading by 5361 votes against BJP’s Rahul Sinha.

John Barla of the BJP is leading by 1846 votes against Dasrath Tirkey of the AITC in Alipurduar

In Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty of the AITC is currently leading by 214 votes against Anupam Hazra of BJP.

In both Bankura and Howrah seats, BJP candidates are ahead of their nearest TMC rivals.

While Subhas Sarkar of BJP is leadings by 2687 votes against Subrata Mukherjee of AITC in Bankura, Rantideb Sengupta of BJP is leading by 1150 votes against footballer and Trinamool candidate Prasun Banerjee.

In Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman of AITC is leading by 10395 votes against INC candidate Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Maharashtra | 10.45 am

Gadkari, Bhamre leading; Chavan, Shinde trailing

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by 3066 votes in Nagpur, while Union minister Subhash Bhamre was leading in Dhule by 13128 votes, as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan, however, was trailing by 2876 votes in Nanded and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 4627 votes.

Out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, BJP leads in 23 seats and Shivsena is ahead in 19 seats. Nationalist Congress Party is ahead in five seats and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is currently leading in one seat.

All India | 10.35 am

Trends available 537: BJP 291, Congress 50

The ECI website is showing status for 537 constituencies.

BJP 291 Congress 50 Trinamool 25 BSP 11 SP 8 DMK 22 AIADMK 1 Shiv Sena 19 JD(U) 16 TRS 9 YSR Congress 24 BJD 11 TDP 1 CPI 2 CPI(M) 3 AAP 1 IUML 1 National Conference 1 LJP 6 NCP 5 SAD 2 RJD 1 JD(S) 1

Updated at 10:35:01 am

Uttar Pradesh| 10.30 am

Rahul Gandhi trails in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing Smriti Irani in Amethi by over 2,000 votes as per trends at the ECI site at 10:30:01 am.

Kerala | 10:30 am

Upper hand for UDF in Kerala

Initial hints of counting of votes render a major blow to the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The LDF could not gain an upper hand in any of the 20 seats, mainly its strongholds like Attingal, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara and Alathur.

Congrerss president Rahul Gandhi was leading in Wayand with over 39,000 votes.

UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor is sustaining his lead in the prestigious fight for the capital segment. LDF candidate C. Divakaran has been pushed to the third position, with BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan coming second.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates P.K. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer maintained noticeable lead in Malappuram and Ponnani when the counting progressed into the second hour.

Except in Thiruvananthapuram, the Left Democratic Front is maintaining its second position in all other 19 segments when almost15% votes have been counted by 10 am.

All India | 10.20 am

Trends available 529: BJP 283, Congress 51

The ECI website is showing status for 527 constituencies.

BJP 283

Congress 51

Trinamool 23

BSP 11

SP 8

DMK 22

AIADMK 1

Shiv Sena 19

JD(U) 15

TRS 11

YSR Congress 24

BJD 11

TDP 1

CPI 2

CPI(M) 3

AAP 1

IUML 3

National Conference 1

LJP 5

NCP 4

SAD 2

RJD 2

JD(S) 1

Updated at 10:25:02 am

10.20 am

Haryana: Congress leader Kumari Selja is trailing from Ambala seat by 25,923 votes while Deepender Hooda is trailing by 2,557 votes from Rohtak seat.

Himachal Pradesh: BJP is leading in all 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. Anurag Thakur is leading in Hamirpur by 1,21,975 votes.

Gujarat: BJP is leading in all 26 seats.

Assam: BJP leading in 6 seats, allies AGP in 2 and BPF in 1; Congress in 2 and AIUDF in 2.

All India| 10.10 am

Trends available 511: BJP 277, Congress 52

The ECI website is showing status for 511 constituencies.

BJP 277

Congress 52

BSP 12

SP 8

DMK 21

AIADMK 2

Shiv Sena 18

JD(U) 5

TRS 11

YSR Congress 21

BJD 9

TDP 2

CPI 1

CPI(M) 3

AAP 1

IUML 2

National Conference 1

LJP 5

NCP 4

SAD 2

RJD 2

JD(S) 1

Updated at 10:10:01 am

West Bengal | 10.10 am

Initial trends indicate collapse of CPI(M), rise of BJP in Bengal

After initial rounds of counting CPI(M)’s votes is down to 6.9% from 19.75 in 2014, while BJP’s is up from 17.02 [2014] to above 39%, a jump of about 22%.

The Trinamool Congress, however, is at around 44.9%, maintaining its 2016 [Assembly] percentage of 45%.

Trends of 23 out of 42 seats, indicate that TMC is leading in 14 seats, BJP leading in 9 seats.

In both seats of city, Kolkata north and Kolkata south Trinamool Congress’ candidates Sudip Bandyopadhya and Mala Roy are leading from their respective seats.

BJP candidate and Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol with 31670 votes

Trinamool candidate from Kolkata South Mala Roy leads with 25556 votes. Trinamool candidate from Kolkata North Sudip Bandyopadhyay leads with 9261 votes.

All India | 9.55 am

Trends available 483: BJP 262, Congress 52

The ECI website is showing status for 483 constituencies.

BJP 262

Congress 52

BSP 12

SP 8

DMK 20

AIADMK 2

Shiv Sena 18

JD(U) 15

TRS 11

YSR Congress 19

TDP 2

CPI 1

CPI(M) 2

AAP 1

IUML 2

National Conference 1

LJP 5

NCP 4

SAD 2

RJD 1

JD(S) 2

BJD 6

Updated at 09:50:01 am

Telangana | 9:55 am

TRS ahead in 11 LS seats in Telangana

The ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, according to trends available from the Election Commission.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was leading in Hyderabad.

TRS nominee BB Patil was leading over Congress candidate Madan Mohan in Zaheerabad by just 680 votes, official sources said.

Jharkhand | 9:55 am

Jayant Sinha leading in Hazaribagh

Union Minister and sitting BJP MP Jayant Sinha is leading by 6,486 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Prasad Sahu from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat as per initial trends, officials said.

It is pretty close in the Khunti Lok Sabha seat at the moment, with Kali Charan Munda of the Congress leading against his nearest BJP rival and former chief minister Arjun Munda by 1,113 votes. - PTI

Gujarat | 9:50 am

BJP leading in 4 seats, Congress ahead in 1

The BJP is leading in four of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, including Gandhinagar where party president Amit Shah is contesting, while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per initial trends.

Shah is ahead by over 19,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda, after counting of first round, election officials said.

All India | 9.50 am

Trends available 470: BJP 256, Congress 52

The ECI website is showing status for 470 constituencies.

BJP 240

Congress 51

BSP 13

SP 7

DMK 17

AIADMK 2

Shiv Sena 17

JD(U) 14

TRS 12

YSR Congress 19

TDP 1

CPI 1

CPI(M) 2

AAP 1

IUML 2

National Conference 2

LJP 4

NCP 3

SAD 2

RJD 1

JD(S) 2

BJD 4

Updated at 09:45:02 am

Gujarat | 9.50 am

Gujarat: BJP leading in 4 seats, Cong ahead in 1

The BJP is leading in four of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, including Gandhinagar where party president Amit Shah is contesting, while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per initial trends.

Shah is ahead by over 19,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda, after counting of first round, election officials said.

All India | 9.40 am

Trends available 427: BJP 240, Congress 51

The ECI website is showing status for 427 constituencies.

BJP 240

Congress 51

BSP 11

SP 5

DMK 15

Shiv Sena 16

JD(U) 12

TRS 11

YSR Congress 14

TDP 4

CPI 2

CPI(M) 2

AAP 1

IUML 2

National Conference 2

LJP 3

NCP 4

SAD 2

Updated at 09:35:02 am

Delhi | 9:30 am

BJP leading in three out of seven constituencies in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party is close behind. The BJP had won in all the seven constituencies in 2014.

All India | 9.25 am

Trends available 354: BJP 198, Congress 53

The ECI website is showing status for 354 constituencies.

BJP 198

Congress 53

BSP 8

SP 2

DMK 13

AIADMK 1

Shiv Sena 12

JD(U) 7

TRS 10

YSR Congress 10

TDP 2

CPI 2

CPI(M) 2

AAP 1

IUML 2

National Conference 2

LJP 2

NCP 2

SAD 2

Updated at 09:20:02 am

All India | 9.20 am

Trends available 320: BJP 178, Congress 54

The ECI website is showing status for 320 constituencies. BJP is leading in 178, Congress 54, Shiv Sena 10, TRS 8, JD(U) 6, BSP 5, DMK 12, BSP 7, SP 2, YSR Congress 6, Trinamool 4, NCP 2, AGP 3.

Trends at 09:15:02 am

Karnataka| 9:20 am

Tejasvi Surya leads over Hariprasad

In Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya of BJP is leading with over 14,000 votes.

A 28-year-old law graduate, Mr. Surya was chosen over over Tejaswini, wife of late Ananth Kumar who held the constituency for six terms since 1996.

Mr. Surya was part of the national social media campaign team for 2019 and general secretary of the BJP youth wing in Karnataka. Known for his ability to network, he was particularly noticed for his handling of the Digital Communications Team during the Karnataka elections 2018.

On March 29, 2019, he got an injunction order against 49 media outlets barring them from publishing “false, malicious and derogatory” news, after “me too” tweets and messages emerged on social media against him. The widely criticised gag order was later set aside by the Karnataka High Court.

All India | 9.15 am

Trends available 287: BJP 162, Congress 51

The ECI website is showing status for 287 constituencies. BJP is leading in 162, Congress 51, TRS 9, JD(U) 6, BSP 5, DMK 5, SP 3, YSR Congress 4, Trinamool 1, NCP 2, Shiv Sena 8, AGP 3.

Trends at 09:10:01 am

Puducherry | 9.05 am

Congress candidate Vaithilingam leads in Puducherry

Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam is leading in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Vaithilingam is also the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly. He is pitted against K. Narayanasamy of AINRC.

The April 18 battle holds an element of personal prestige for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who had suffered a shock defeat to AINRC’s R. Radhakrishnan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 60,854 votes. While there was redemption in the Congress-DMK win over the ruling AINRC in the 2016 Assembly elections, and his ascent to the CM’s chair, a victory under his watch would be no less crucial for the veteran Congressman.

In the rival camp, the AINRC is homing in on K. Narayanasamy, a doctor and son of a former MLA, Kesavan, whose family owns a private medical college. Such a move is also designed to reap the Vanniyar votes which is a powerful electoral determinant in Puducherry.

All India | 9 am

Trends available 187: BJP 101, Congress 40

The ECI website is showing status for 187 constituencies. BJP is leading in 101, Congress 40, TRS 9, DMK 4, Trinamool 2, NCP 2, Shiv Sena 6.

Trends at 09:00:02 am

Telangana | 8:55 am

Initial trends for Telangana is coming in. The strongman of Hyderabad, Asaddudin Owaisi is trailing behind BJP's Dr. Bhagavanth Rao. The BJP is also leading in Karimnagar.

Owaisi witnessed a landslide victory and polled 2,02,454 votes more than his closest rival – Dr. Rao in 2014.

Rajasthan | 8.55 am

Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh leads

In Ajmer, Bhagirath Chaudhary of BJP leading by 1,087 votes over Riju Jhunjhunwala of Congress. Jhunjhunwala is son-in-law of Congress leader and former Minister Bina Kak.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh (BJP) leading by 1,971 votes over Pramod Sharma of Congress in Jhalawar-Baran: ECI.

M.P. | 8.50 am

Pragya leads, Jyotiraditya and Nakul Nath trail

Pragya Singh Thakur is leading in Bhopal by over 3000 votes.

Nakul Nath is trailing in Chhindwara. Congress leads in Khargone.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing in Guna, BJP's K.P. Yadav is leading

Lok Sabha | 8.45 am

Initial trends: BJP 21, Congress 10

The ECI website is showing status for 36 constituencies. BJP is leading in 21, Congress 10, JD(S) 1, Mizo National Front 1, NCP 1, NDPP 1, Shiv Sena 1.

Trends at 8:40:02 am

Lok Sabha | 8.40 am

Initial trends: BJP 9, Congress 3

The ECI website is showing status for 17 constituencies. BJP is leading in 9, Congress 3, JD(S) 1, Mizo National Front 1, NCP 1, NDPP 1, Shiv Sena 1.

Trends at 8:35:01 am

North East | 8:20 am

25 seats up for grabs in the North East

Counting of votes for 25 Lok Sabha seats across the eight north-eastern states have begun. The focus of the day of verdict is on Assam, which has 14 of the 25 parliamentary seats, where counting would be held at 51 centres across 33 districts.

The election to two parliamentary seats in Tripura – Tripura East and Tripura West – was also violent necessitating re-poll in 168 polling stations in the Tripura West constituency on May 12. The counting in Tripura will be held across 17 centres.

In Meghalaya, stakes are high for coal mine owner Vincent Pala of the Congress, former CM Mukul M. Sangma, and former Union minister Agatha K. Sangma.

8:00 am

Counting begins for all 542 seats.

The counting exercise is on in over 4,000 counting centres amid concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged tampering of EVMs.

The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

7.30 am

U.S. confident about fairness, integrity of Indian elections

The United States has said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor.

“I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera meeting.

Unlike other countries, the U.S. does not send its election observers to India because of the strong independent credentials of the Election Commission of India.

“We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the Indian government on a full range of issues, and the Secretary (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India,” Ms. Ortagus said in response to a question.

The diplomat praised India and its people for carrying out such a massive exercise peacefully, describing it as fascinating. “Someone pointed this out to me today that India’s election is the largest exercise in democracy in human history,” she said.

“I think with everything going on in the world, that’s a thing that we can pause and think about and certainly commend the Indian people,” Ms. Ortagus added.

6:45 am

How are votes counted?

The Election Commission of India has laid out an elaborate procedure in counting centers in constituencies across the country.

Here’s the step-by-step process on counting day:

Randomisation of counting supervisors and assistants for deployment will start at 5 a.m. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. under the supervision of Returning Officers. Each table in the counting hall will have a counting supervisor and agents picked by candidates or their election agents EVMs will be inspected in the presence of authorised officials before vote counting. Counting will be done by supervisor/assistant. Postal ballot papers will be counted simultaneously. After each round of counting, supervisor will sign it along with the counting agents or candidates. The Returning Officer will countersign. It will then be announced. The entire process will be video-graphed This will be followed by the mandatory VVPAT verification. As directed by Supreme Court, counting of VVPAT slips will be done for five random EVMs in each Assembly segment. In case of mismatch between counting of slips and EVM results, recounting of slips of the particular VVPAT will be done and then election symbols of slips will be checked. If results don’t tally after implementing the set process, the VVPAT slip count will prevail.

Read more

06:30 am

Hello and welcome to The Hindu's live updates on Lok Sabha election results.

A day before the counting of votes the Election Commission rejected Opposition's demand to count VVPAT slips before the EVMs. The EC's decision didn't get down well with the Opposition. Nevertheless, the results are expected to be delayed due to the new process.

Also read: Live updates on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assembly election results.

The first trends are expected to be out by 9 am.