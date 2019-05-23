Election results 2019: BJP leads in all 7 LS seats of Delhi

The BJP candidates were leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi in the first three hours of counting for the 2019 general elections on Thursday, while the Congress was on the second spot in four and the Aam Aadmi Party on three constituencies.

The BJP, which had won all seven seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha seats, was leading in Chandni Chowk by 25,152 votes, East Delhi by 34,875, New Delhi by 32,352 , North East Delhi by 78,963, North West Delhi by 70,683, South Delhi by 41,640 and West Delhi by 75,664 votes as of 11 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India.

The AAP, which has been in power in the Delhi government since 2015, was second place in South Delhi, North West Delhi and West Delhi.