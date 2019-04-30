Lok Sabha Election 2019

‘Elderly woman voted in my name’

Pratima Sawant

Mulund resident accuses election officers of carelessness

A woman was outraged to find that another person had voted in her place at a polling booth in Laxmibai English Medium School and Junior College in Mulund.

Pratima Sawant, a resident of Navghar, said she was waiting in queue when somebody called out her name. Ms. Sawant said an elderly woman stamped her fingerprint against her name and cast the vote.

Pratik, Ms. Sawant’s son, said, “My mother was finishing off a formality when her name was called out for the second time. She was moving according to the queue. The elderly woman came from behind and went ahead in a rush.”

Mr. Sawant said when she brought the issue to the notice of a polling official, he laid the blame on her. “The official told me that I should have told them my name. It is their responsibility to verify and keep an eye on who is voting.” The presiding officer at the polling booth, identified as Ashok Rane, refused to comment.

