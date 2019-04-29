ECI warns Maneka for ‘development works’ remarks

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday “strongly condemned” and warned Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her remarks categorising development works based on the percentage of votes the BJP would get.

The Commission directed Ms. Gandhi not to repeat the comments in future. She had given the impugned statement on April 14 in Sultanpur, from where she is contesting on the BJP ticket.

In her speech, Ms. Gandhi said the village with 80% votes in her party’s support would fall under “A” category, the one with 60% in “B”, the village with 50% voters in its favour as “C” and the village with less than 50% would come under the “D” category. The development work would be done accordingly.

The Commission had barred Ms. Gandhi for 48 hours from campaigning activities after taking cognisance of her comments warning Muslims that she might not help them if they don’t vote for her.