ECI fails to give assurances to Opposition on VVPAT verification

EVMs and VVPAT machines being unloaded from a Border Security Force helicopter at Stingri helipad for further transportation to the strong room in Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday, May 20, 2019.

EVMs and VVPAT machines being unloaded from a Border Security Force helicopter at Stingri helipad for further transportation to the strong room in Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday, May 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

22 Opposition parties met the ECI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to give any concrete assurances to 22 Opposition parties who met the poll body demanding that there should be 100% verification of the entire Assembly segment if a mismatch is found during the random check.

Opposition parties, on May 21, have also demanded that VVPAT slips should be counted prior to the counting of votes and not after the completion of the last round of counting.

“We told the ECI that the VVPAT machines should be counted first. If any discrepancies are found, then all of them in that segment should be counted,” said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that despite requests to the ECI over the last few months, the poll body has now said that it will meet tomorrow to discuss the issue.

