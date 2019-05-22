ECI denies allegations of intrusion at counting centre in Jalandhar

Amid allegations of few people entering a Lok Sabha election counting centre with laptop in Jalandhar, the Election Commission has dismissed the claim, saying that ''nothing wrong or out of rules had happened.''

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, Balwinder Kumar had alleged that few people were seen entering the centre, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were placed in strongrooms.

Mr. Kumar in his complaint with Deputy Commissioner said that he was informed by his supporters, that suspicious movement of people was observed in the Directorate of Land Records (DLR) office, where strongrooms have been set-up.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju, said that after investigation it was found that that ''people'', who had entered counting center with laptops were members of counting staff and had come to take part in training.

In another case in Jalandhar's Phagwara, where through a video it was being shown that a man on voting day was moving near Senior Secondary School Bhanoke carrying EVMs, Mr. Raju, clarified that nothing wrong or out of rules had not happened.

“It was ascertained after investigations that the man was Mr. Balwinder Kumar, who had been appointed incharge of sector 4 by Returning Officer, Hoshiarpur and he had nine polling stations under him,” said Mr. Raju.