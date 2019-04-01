EC will deal with PM’s biopic: HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deal with the issue seeking stay on the biopic of PM Narendra Modi and disposed of the matter.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice NM Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by social activist Satish Gaikwad, stating that the poll code of conduct came into effect on March 10, while the trailer of the movie was released on March 20.

The court rapped the petitioner for not attaching any objectionable material to the petition. It said the ECI can address the issue, and disposed of the matter.