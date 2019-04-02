Lok Sabha Election 2019

ECI to write to President on alleged poll code violation by Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. File
Special Correspondent New Delhi 02 April 2019 11:38 IST
Updated: 02 April 2019 13:04 IST

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said it will bring to President Ram Nath Kovind’s notice the alleged Model Code of Conduct violation by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

The ECI had earlier taken cognisance of Mr. Singh’s statement that he was one of the BJP “karyakartas”. “We have found that the remark is prima facie violative of the MCC. Therefore, we will write to the President,” said a senior EC official.

About a week ago, Mr. Singh had told BJP workers they were all party workers and therefore, they should ensure it’s victory. “Every worker would want Narendra Modi again became the Prime Minister,” he said.

