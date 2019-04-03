EC receives 118 nominations from Maharashtra

Mumbai

03 April 2019 01:07 IST

MP Gopal Shetty and minister Girish Bapat among those who filed nominations

Several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday filed nomination papers for the third and fourth phases of the Lok Sabha polls. Among the leaders who submitted their nominations at the collectors’ offices included Girish Bapat, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration; Raosaheb Danve, MP and State BJP chief; and Gopal Shetty, MP from Mumbai North.

Altogether 118 nominations from all parties were filed for the third and fourth phases of the polls. The Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

For the fourth phase, four nominations were filed on Tuesday, including that of Mr. Shetty, who was accompanied by thousands of supporters to the Bandra Collector Office; independent candidate Mahesh Zunjar from Nashik; Ramchandra Kachave, a Krantikari Jaihind Sena candidate from Mumbai South and Congress candidate Bhausahab Kamble from Shirdi. For the third phase, of the 114, Madha constituency led with 20 nominations, and 13 each were filed from Jalna and Aurangabad, officials said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had received an estimated 400 nominations for the first two phases of the polls scheduled on April 11 and April 18. Among leading State leaders to have filed nominations then were Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Ahir, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and sitting MPs Bhawana Gawli, Pritam Munde, and Chandrakant Khaire.

Supporters of Gopal Shetty, the BJP’s Mumbai North candidate, at a rally to accompany him as he submitted his nomination. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

“The nomination window for the last two phases opened today and will shut on April 9, following which a scrutiny will be carried out on April 10. Withdrawal is allowed until April 12,” said an Election Commission official.

The BJP nominees were accompanied by senior leaders including Mr. Danve, who held a massive show of strength in Jalna with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde and Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar participating.

In Mumbai, Mr. Shetty held a ‘victory march’ of an estimated 20,000 people, filing his nomination at 2.45 p.m. accompanied by Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde, minister Vidya Thakur, and other BJP/Sena MLAs.

“I am filing this nomination because of the enthusiasm of my workers and voters. I am confident you will support my candidature in large numbers. I will continue to fight against corruption in the housing sector in Mumbai,” Mr. Shetty said.