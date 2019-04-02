EC orders removal of Jharkhand’s ADG

NEW DELHI

02 April 2019 01:01 IST

The Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of Jharkhand’s Additional Director-General (Special Branch) Anurag Gupta, against whom it had got a case registered in March 2018 for alleged misuse of his official position to interfere in the poll process.

The FIR was registered on March 29 last year and disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him.

The Commission said Mr. Gupta was currently holding the post of ADG (Special Branch), which was “a sensitive assignment for the purposes of conduct of elections.”

The EC directed that he be divested of the present assignment immediately.

“He shall report to the Resident Commissioner (Jharkhand) in Delhi by 1 p.m. on April 2, 2019,” the Commission said, seeking a compliance report by Monday evening. He will not be allowed to visit Jharkhand till the completion of election process.