EC orders removal of Jharkhand’s ADG

The Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of Jharkhand’s Additional Director-General (Special Branch) Anurag Gupta, against whom it had got a case registered in March 2018 for alleged misuse of his official position to interfere in the poll process.
The FIR was registered on March 29 last year and disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him.
The Commission said Mr. Gupta was currently holding the post of ADG (Special Branch), which was “a sensitive assignment for the purposes of conduct of elections.”
The EC directed that he be divested of the present assignment immediately.
“He shall report to the Resident Commissioner (Jharkhand) in Delhi by 1 p.m. on April 2, 2019,” the Commission said, seeking a compliance report by Monday evening. He will not be allowed to visit Jharkhand till the completion of election process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor