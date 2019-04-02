EC awaits report from Income Tax dept.

The Election Commission will take a decision on the cash seizures and the polls for the Vellore constituency only after getting the final report from the Income Tax department and looking at whether the money seized belongs to a particular candidate or a party, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

Mr. Sahoo said the Income Tax department had been carrying out searches in Vellore after conducting searches at DMK leader Durai Murugan’s house a couple of days back. “The I-T department has informed us that they are carrying out the searches,” he said.

Responding to a question over the possibility of the Lok Sabha poll being countermanded for the Vellore constituency, the CEO said further information would be necessary to take any decision. “For any kind of cash seizure, whether it’s a vehicle or a house, (cash) seizure will be seen…also, whether it is candidates related cash or party related cash will have to be seen,” he said.

Mr. Sahoo said expenditure observers too could submit their reports directly to the Election Commission. “We have to see how much money is involved, whether it is candidate or party related. That detailed report will be submitted to the EC after getting the full report from the I-T department. We will look at all the evidence and if it is sufficient, the EC will give a direction,” he added.