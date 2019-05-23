Early trends indicate NDA in lead

Early trends of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results in Maharashtra indicate that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading at 32 seats out of 48, while United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is leading at 15 seats.

In Ahmednagar, Sujay Vikhe-Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading ahead of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sangram Jagtap, while in Akola, BJP’s Sanjay Dhotre is leading over Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar.

In Amaravati, Shiv Sena’s Anand Adsul is leading over independent candidate Navneet Rana and in Baramati, Supriya Sule is trailing to BJP’s Kanchan Kool.

Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Jadhav is leading ahead of NCP’s Rajendra Shingane in Buldhana. In Chandrapur, union Minister Of State for Home Hansraj Ahir was leading ahead of Congress’ Balu Dhanorkar.

In Gadchiroli, BJP’s Ashok Nete is leading to Congress’ Dr Namdeo Usendi, while in Jalgaon, BJP’s Unmesh Patil is leading ahead of NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar. In Kalyan, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde leading ahead of NCP’s Babaji Patil while in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s (BVA) Baliram Jadhav leading against Shiv Sena’s Rajendra Gavit

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik is leading ahead of NCP’s Dhananjay Mahadik in Kolhapur, while Madha’s NCP candidate Sanjay Shinde is leading ahead of BJP’s Ranjeetsinha Naik-Nimbalkar

In Maval, NCP’s Partha Pawar is trailing to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne, while in Nanded, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan from Congress is trailing to BJP’s Pratarao Chikhlikar and in Nandurbar, Congress’ KC Padvi is leading against BJP’s Heena Gavit.

In Osmanabad, Shiv Sena’s Om Rajenimbalkar is leading against NCP’s Ranjitsingh Patil, while in Pune, BJP’s Girish Bapat leading against Congress’ Mohan Joshi. Meanwhile, in Ratnagiri-Sindhdurg, Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut is leading against Nilesh Rane of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha and in Raver, BJP’s Raksha Khadse is leading against Congress’ Ulhas Patil.

While in Shirdi, Shiv Sena’s Sadashiv Lokhande is leading against Congress’ Bhausaheb Kamble, NCP’s Amol Kolhe is leading against Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil in Shirur. In Solapur, BJP’s Jai Siddheshwar Swami is leading against Congress’ Sushilkumar Shinde and in Yavatmal, Shiv Sena’s Bhavana Gavli leading against Congress’ Manikrao Thakre.