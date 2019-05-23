Early leads bring good news for star candidates

Early leads from Maharashtra have brought good news for star campaigners, including celebrities, cabinet ministers, incumbent MLAs and dynastic candidates.

In the Mumbai South constituency, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant is racing ahead of the newly appointed Congress chief Milind Deora, with a margin of 17,310 votes.

While BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is leading from Mumbai North-Central, leaving behind Congress’ Priya Dutt with a margin of 14,017 votes, incumbent BJP MLA Gopal Shetty is leading from Mumbai North, ahead of actress Urmila Matondkar with a margin of 42,820 votes.

While in Raigad, NCP’s Sunil Tatkare is moving ahead of Shiv Sena’s Minister of Parliament Anant Geete by 54,144 votes, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is seeing Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut ahead of Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh Rane by 15,260 votes.

Similarly, actor Amol Kolhe, who moved to the NCP from Shiv Sena ahead of the polls is leading in Shirur against Aadhalrao Dattatray of Shiv Sena by 19,757 votes.

Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar in trailing in Maval, while Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne from the Shiv Sena is leading by 57,223 votes. Pawar’s aunt and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is leading from Baramati with a vote margin of 14,460 votes.

Union cabinet minister and Chandrapur candidate Hansraj Ahir is leading while Balubhai-aka-Suresh Dhanorkar with a margin of 2559 votes only.

While in Nagpur union minister Nitin Gadkari is trailing, from Beed late BJP Minister Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pritam Munde is leading.