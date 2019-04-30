Early birds at Ghatkopar made to wait

Residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar landed at the polling booth early in the morning, but alleged that election officials took their time to install the machines. Residents said they had to wait for nearly 30 minutes despite voter turnout being low in Ramabai Sahakar Nagar Municipal School 1.

Paramjeet Singh (70) and his wife stepped out to vote at 6.45 a.m., like every election. “Although I could see machines lying on the table, the set-up was not ready, and people had started queuing up outside. There were 10 to 15 voters apart from us,” Mr. Singh said. When the voters raised their voice, the officials rushed to set up the machines. “We asked them why there was a delay. All officials were there on time, but they told us certain polling agents were yet to arrive. That does not warrant a delay,” he said.

The State Election Commission, meanwhile, said no such complaint was registered with it.