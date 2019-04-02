Lok Sabha Election 2019

Durai Murugan’s son to move HC

The Madras High Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a writ petition DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand, the party candidate from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, will be filing against the Income Tax searches being conducted on residential and commercial premises associated with them.

Justice Anita Sumanth said she would hear the matter after advocate Richard Wilson complained about the timing of the searches.

He claimed they were carried out with mala fide intentions against his client’s election campaign.

