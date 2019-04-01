DMK’s court cases affected Jayalalithaa’s health, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign along with DMDK Tiruchi Lok Sabha candidate V. Elangovan on Monday.

01 April 2019 22:38 IST

Dragged her to Supreme Court after being “exonerated of charges” in HC

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, campaigning in the area on Monday, added a new twist to Jayalalithaa death case.

He blamed the DMK for the death of the former Chief Minister, saying her health was drastically affected only after the “unnecessary torments” she was subjected to by the DMK by dragging her to Supreme Court, after being “exonerated of charges” in the High Court.

DMK president M.K. Stalin, out of “fear and frustration” over not being able to cobble a formidable alliance, was alleging that the AIADMK was in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AIADMK-led combine was a “mega-alliance,” which was above considerations of religion and caste, Mr. Palaniswami said.

He said his party had entered into an alliance with the BJP in the interests of the country, and that the ideals of the two parties were different.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi in support of DMDK candidate V. Elangovan, the Chief Minister said the AIADMK had demonstrated its support to minorities by vehemently opposing the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament. The AIADMK had also increased the subsidy for Christians undertaking pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

He termed the DMK-led combine as an opportunistic formation and cited MDMK leader Vaiko’s decision to contest on the DMK symbol as an instance of “rank opportunism”.

Mr. Palaniswami said he sympathised with senior leaders of DMK, saying they were being sidelined due to dynastic politics of Mr. Stalin's family.

The Chief Minister claimed that Mr. Stalin's son Udayanidhi’s ascent in the DMK was not to the liking of the senior leaders in their party.

Mr. Palaniswami attributed the State's highest performance of 46.8% gross enrolment ratio in higher education, and the rapid progression of Tamil Nadu as a power surplus State to the vision of late Jayalalithaa.

The Global Investors Meet 2019 would result in industrial investment of over ₹30,400 crore and creation of five lakh direct jobs and an equal number of indirect jobs for the educated workforce, he c;laimed.

Tamil Nadu was the only State to receive awards for best performance in the areas of agricultural production, education, transport, and power, Mr. Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister canvassed for votes for the DMDK candidate at Gandhi Market, Vayalur Road, Somarasanpettai and Srirangam in Tiruchi district, before continuing his campaign in Pudukottai district later in the day.