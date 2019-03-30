DMK failed people: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday hit out at the DMK for having failed the farmers and also the people of the State while being part of Ministries in the Centre for 15 years and said that it concentrated more on empowering their own kith and kin at the cost of welfare of the State.

Addressing an election rally at Tindivanam canvassing votes for the PMK candidate Vadivel Ravanan, he said that no perceptible step was taken by the DMK to notify the final award of the Cauvery River Water Disputes Tribunal in the Indian Government Gazette when it was part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre.

The DMK had not fulfilled any of the promises it had made to the people but only ensured that the kith and kin benefited much. Grandsons and sons were very meticulously given power and position by the DMK.

Despite being in power for 15 years, the DMK had not taken any perceptible step to address the State’s river water issues including the Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Palar. Mr. Palaniswami recalled how the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had left no stone unturned in getting the verdict of the Cauvery River Water Disputes Tribunal notified in the Gazette.

It was Amma (Jayalalithaa) who made it possible after coming to power in 2011, he said.

“The alliance clinched by the AIADMK is a strong combine. We have formed a mega alliance and the election manifesto released by the party is a distinct document. All the promises extended to the people in 2011 by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa were fulfilled and the promises extended in the manifesto during the 2016 elections are also being implemented. The promises contained in the DMK manifesto will remain mere assurances on paper,” he said.

GIM memorandums

The State had signed 304 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements entailing investments to the tune of over ₹3,00,431 crore during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet.

This would ensure employment to over 10 lakh persons, the Chief Minister said.

Lashing out at former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, he said that he had failed to bring any funds for the State despite being in the Ministry in the Centre.

Mr. Palaniswami also said that the proposal to set up a desalination plant with a capacity of 100 MLD to supply protected drinking water in Villupuram district was under the active consideration of the Government. He also announced that a Food park would be set up in Tindivanam.

Villupuram

Speaking at an election meeting in Villupuram, Mr. Palaniswami termed the DMK-led alliance as an opportunistic alliance which was without any ideology. The DMK president M.K. Stalin is indulging in a day dream aspiring to become Chief Minister which would never take place.

He said that the DMK was not accepted by the people while those in the AIADMK did not aspire to hold any power or position. Even to have the DMK in the opposition is a big thing in State politics, he said.

It is indeed mind boggling that the alliance formed against the BJP has not been able to decide the Prime Ministerial candidate. If such an alliance is entrusted with the responsibility of ruling the country one could easily imagine what would happen to the country’s governance, he said.