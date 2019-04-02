Deve Gowda opposes attempts to scrap Article 370

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of planning to make India a “Hindu nation”. He has also opposed any attempt to abolish Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to presspersons at Yaliyur in Channarayapatna taluk on Tuesday, Mr. Deve Gowda said: “I’m also Hindu. But I take people of all religions along. We should try to bring harmony among all people.” Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts for the safety of Muslims at Noakhali, he said it was he who fought for India’s freedom. “Did these people [Hindutva ideologues] ever fight for India’s freedom? We have a constitution by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which is binding.”

On Article 370, he asked why it should be abolished. “The Article took shape when Jammu and Kashmir joined India after the country got Independence. Leaders of that time arrived at a decision after analysing the situation in a historical context. Why should it be abolished?” he asked.

Speaking at Hagare later, he said: “Mr. Siddaramaiah and I will campaign together and defeat the BJP. I will not let the BJP win any of the three seats in Bengaluru.”

Alleging that a section of the media was projecting Mr. Modi as the only capable leader to be the Prime Minister, he asked: “Why only Modi? Don’t you think Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi are capable of ruling the country?”