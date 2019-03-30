Decide on removing social media posts: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a decision, within a week, on the three-hour period to remove prohibited content from social media 48 hours before the Lok Sabha elections.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N.M. Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sagar Suryawanshi from Pune through advocate Sagar Kursija in October 2018. The PIL sought directions to the ECI to prohibit posting of paid political or election-related content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google 48 hours before election day, by making Section 126 (prohibition of public meeting during period of 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll) of the Representation of the People Act applicable to the platforms. The plea also urges that before publishing or sponsoring any political advertisement, the platforms should take the ECI’s approval.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the petitioner, had previously told the court that the three-hour period for removal of content as per the orders, is unduly long and would frustrate the objective of having a 48-hour embargo. He cited the examples of other countries where content was taken down in 15 minutes. The court said, “We cannot say that the concern expressed by the petitioner is entirely unfounded,” and directed ECI to take a decision on this within a week.

The court accepted a press note by ECI issued on March 23, 2019, which referred to the 17th Lok Sabha general election. Among other things, it says, “News broadcasters must resist all political and financial pressures which may affect coverage of elections and election-related matters. News broadcasters should maintain a clear distinction between editorial and expert opinion carried on their news channels.”