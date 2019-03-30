CPI(M)’s entry may split votes in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region

The CPI(M)’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from three seats in northern Rajasthan has made the poll scenario intricate in the Shekhawati region, with a likely division of votes that may put the Congress in a tight spot. The region’s farmers, who are an unhappy lot, may also tilt the electoral balance.

The CPI(M) has fielded its State secretary and former MLA Amra Ram from the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency and Sheopat Ram, who had fought the 2018 State Assembly election unsuccessfully from Raisinghnagar, from the reserved constituency of Bikaner. The party is yet to decide its candidate for the Churu seat.

Amra Ram is also vice-president of All India Kisan Sabha and has been in the forefront of farmers’ agitation in the region. The Kisan Sabha ended its 15-day-long Mahapadaav (stay) in front of the Sikar Collector’s office recently after getting an assurance for redressal of their grievances.

The Shekhawati region largely comprises Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts and some parts of Jaipur and Nagaur. CPI(M) district secretary Kishan Pareek told The Hindu that the people were fed up with both the Congress and BJP.

BJP leader and Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, who is contesting the election again, is pitted against Subhash Maharia of the Congress.Mr. Maharia had earlier represented the Sikar constituency thrice in Lok Sabha as a BJP nominee and was a Union Minister of State from 1999 to 2004. He joined the Congress in 2016.

Mr. Saraswati, a member of Arya Samaj and hailing from Haryana, told The Hindu that he had spent 100% of the MP’s local area development fund for creating new facilities in his constituency. He cited the establishment of a medical college in Sikar and conversion of railway tracks into broad gauge as major achievements during his tenure, while affirming that he had a “clean image” among the electorate.

On the other hand, Mr. Maharia is stated to have been in a “poll mode” during the last five years after he rebelled against the BJP, fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as an Independent and lost. Political analyst Ashfaq Kayamkhani said the Jat leader's “instant connect” with the people, especially the farmers, and willingness to help out common people would put him at an advantage.

In the Jhunjhunu seat, a high drama took place after the BJP denied ticket to its lone woman MP, Santosh Ahlawat, and fielded Mandawa MLA Narendra Khinchar as its candidate. Ms. Ahlawat first indicated that she would look for political options, but later agreed to support Mr. Khinchar.

The Congress’ decision to field Shrawan Kumar, who lost the 2018 Assembly election from Surajgarh, has baffled the political observers in Jhunjhunu. The claims of family members of veteran Congress leader, the Late Sis Ram Ola, were completely ignored in the exercise for selection of candidates, though Mr. Ola's son, Brijendra Singh Ola, is an MLA from Jhunjhunu.