Congress, NCP struggle with reality after Lok Sabha results

Even as opposition attempts to come to terms with its defeat, sources within the Congress said the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan is likely to tender his resignation.

The party is expected to hold a review meeting in Delhi on Saturday where Mr Chavan may offer to resign. Mr. Chavan was defeated in Nanded, a constituency considered his bastion. He also failed to ensure his party’s victory in the State. The Congress has managed to win only one seat, Chandrapur, putting up its worst performance since independence.

“There is need for a complete rejig within the party, and tough decisions need to be taken at the earliest if we want to face the Assembly polls in full strength within the next four months. It is likely that several resignations will be offered in the party’s review meeting and decision need to be taken at the earliest,” said a senior party leader.

Congress’ worst performance comes at the cost of defeat of two Chief Ministers and also its Mumbai committee president. The party’s vote share also dropped to 16.27%, lowest since Independence.

Shocking, says NCP

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday termed the opposition defeat as shocking and said it found it impossible that the party would face losses at all polling booths.

“Defeat is a part of the political process and we understand that everyone has to face one time or the other. But it is impossible that we are defeated on all the booths. This is nothing but shocking and we are studying it,” said NCP State unit president Jayant Patil.

Mr. Patil said that during his travels across the State to campaign for the party candidates, the initial estimation was that the party would win 9-12 seats. “The result is shocking,” he said, adding that several things are unfolding as the party candidates are sending more and more information.

The NCP leader said that despite the results thrown up by the Lok Sabha elections, his party will fight the Assembly polls with renewed energy and vigour. “The people of Maharashtra are intelligent. They will not give BJP the mandate in Assembly,” he said.