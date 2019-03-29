Congress complains to President

Condemning the Income Tax searches in Karnataka, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has complained to the President of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes, and Election Commission of India to direct the Income Tax Department to desist from conducting raids in the interests of free and fair elections.

Led by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, a team of Congress leaders, including B.L. Shankar and Rajya Sabha member Nasir Hussain, submitted a petition in this regard through the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

In the petition, the Congress has said the raids had been conducted to mar the election prospects and create fear psychosis among voters at the behest of the Narendra Modi-led ruling party at the Centre, who is abusing his office for political ends. “We apprehend that more such raids will be conducted against the candidates of the Congress-JD(S) alliance partners, supporters, workers, and relatives of leaders, to derail our election campaign,” said the letter.

Pointing out that similar raids were conducted ahead of last year’s Assembly elections, the petition said: “Those raids too were an attempt to prejudicially affect the election prospects of the Congress candidates. Despite several complaints then, no action had been taken.”