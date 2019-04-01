Congress accuses Shah of falsifying poll affidavit

Manish Tewari. File photo: K. Murali Kumar

New Delhi

01 April 2019 21:52 IST

Demands EC take ‘appropriate’ action against BJP president

The Congress on Monday accused BJP President Amit Shah of ‘undervaluing’ one of the properties mentioned in his affidavit and demanded that the Election Commission direct the Returning Officer of Gandhinagar to take ‘appropriate’ action.

Former union minister Manish Tewari told reporters that a plot in Gandhinagar, which has a market value of ₹66.5 lakh based on government guidelines, had been declared by the BJP chief at a value of ₹25 lakh.

Observing that ‘undervaluation’ of one’s assets in an election affidavit was a serious matter, Mr. Tewari said such an act violated the provisions of The Representation of the People Act (RPA).

He said that Section 125-A of RPA clearly states that “a candidate who fails to provide full information or provides false information or conceals any information, will be punishable with fine and/or imprisonment”.

“We would like the Election Commission to take cognisance of this matter and direct the Returning Officer of Gandhinagar to take appropriate action under the law,” Mr. Tewari said. “This is no ordinary candidate, this is the president of the BJP and an alleged false declaration on an affidavit is a serious issue,” he added.

‘Achche din for some’

The Congress leader asserted that despite a laid down process, the BJP president had decided to declare the property at less than half its market value.

Mr. Tewari also questioned the threefold jump in Mr. Shah’s assets between 2012 and 2019 — the assets had grown from ₹11.79 crore to ₹38.81 crore.

“At least, for some, achche din [good days] have come even if they have not come for 125 crore Indians,” he quipped, mocking the BJP’s campaign slogan for the 2014 elections.