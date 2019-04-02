Lok Sabha Election 2019

Congress fields Olympian Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural LS seat

Former Olympian discus champion Krishna Poonia. File

Former Olympian discus champion Krishna Poonia. File  

more-in

The Congress on Monday fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

With this, the Congress has so far announced the names of 325 candidates for the upcoming general election.

Ms. Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.

She will contest against Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur Rural MP.

Of the nine candidates the Congress named on April 1, six are from Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra and one from Gujarat.

The party has fielded Mohan Joshi from Pune, a seat which was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by tainted Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi.

Ms. Poonia had won the gold medal in discus throwing in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games..

Comments
Related Topics Elections National Other States Lok Sabha Election 2019
political candidates
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 7:55:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/cong-fields-olympian-krishna-poonia-from-jaipur-rural-ls-seat/article26706697.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story