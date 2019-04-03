Cong., BJP lock horns in Tripura

Agartala

03 April 2019 00:57 IST

The Congress and the BJP fought it out after Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradyot Kishore Manikya met former extremist leader Ranjit Debbarma.

The BJP accused the Congress of having ties with “terrorists.” The Congress replied that Mr. Debbarma retuned to civilian life several years ago.

On Tuesday, the Congress called the charge against Mr. Manikya “bogus” and an attempt to “tarnish” his image in the run-up to the general election. Congress leader Harekrishna Bhowmik urged the BJP to refrain from personal attacks on Mr. Manikya, a royal scion.

Mr. Debbarma had led the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) from hideouts in Bangladesh. Bangladesh handed him over to India a decade ago. He spent a few years in jail after detention on sedition charges. However, the trial court did not sentence him for want of evidence. After his release, Mr. Debbarma tried to form a regional party, but failed.

The ATTF is still an outlawed organisation, though it is non-existent. Most of its leaders have either surrendered or have been captured. However, the spate of violence, abductions and massacres it had committed still haunts the people in the non-tribal localities of west Tripura.