Confusion in Bhendi Bazaar

Several residents of a building in Bhendi Bazaar found their names missing from the voters’ list on Monday.

The incident came to light when a few women voters from Zainabia building, which houses 28 flats, went to cast their votes. While they could not find their names in the voters’ list under their building, other residents could not find their names in the lists of other buildings in the vicinity either. “Somebody told us that our names could be in the lists of other buildings, but our names were completely missing in our area. It has never happened in so many years. We wonder how so many of our names went missing this time,” Mohammed Abbas Razvi (45), a resident, said.

Some voters, however, said they could find their names in the lists of other buildings. “I was disappointed that my name was not in it. I had almost given hope, but I finally found my name in another building’s list. Not everybody was lucky though,” Rashid Mirza, another resident, said.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, said no such complaint was received on Monday.