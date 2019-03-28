Complaint against Goa CM, BJP alleging usage of late Parrikar’s memory for political mileage

Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal has sought a detailed report from the North and South Collectors on a complaint filed by activist lawyer Aires Rodrigues against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP.

Mr. Rodrigues’ complaint alleged that Mr. Sawant and the BJP had violated the Model Code of Conduct by organising public functions in memory of the late Manohar Parrikar. The complaint alleged that they sought to obtain unlawful political mileage using Parrikar’s memory.

Mr. Kunal confirmed to The Hindu that he had directed the Collectors to send a detailed report on whether any violation of the Model Code of Conduct was detected.

The CEO also sought to know from the General Administration department at the Secretariat whether any government machinery was used in these programmes.

Urns containing the ashes of Parrikar’s mortal remains were dispatched to all 40 constituencies by the BJP in a function earlier this week in the city, presided by Chief Minister Sawant.

Mr. Rodrigues, in his complaint, also drew the attention of the CEO to the public statement made by Mr. Sawant that Parrikar’s ‘asthi kalash’(Ash Urns) programme will help in BJP’s huge win.

Mr. Rodrigues further stated that the current series of condolence meetings being held across Goa in memory of Parrikar were, in fact, BJP campaign meetings and that the party, by ferrying his ashes across the State, was trying to bolster the image of the party.