Colourful rangolis dot Cuddalore’s Silver Beach

CUDDALORE

02 April 2019 00:01 IST

Campaign is on for 100% turnout

In an effort aimed at ensuring 100 % voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district administration organised a variety of activities under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in Silver Beach here on Monday.

According to a release, a rangoli competition was organised and women weaved colourful patterns using chalk powder on the beach sands, carrying messages for the voters. Over 50 women participated in the competition that laid emphasis on ethical voting and 100% polling. District Collector V. Anbuselvan said that several initiatives had been taken to ensure 100% turnout and voting without inducement. The electorate has been provided pamphlets displaying ‘1950’, which is the poll-related complaint registering mechanism.

Digital banners

Digital banners have been installed at vantage points on ethical voting and complaint registering mechanism to educate voters. The administration has made all arrangements at polling booths to ensure that people cast their votes, he added.

