Candidates denied permission to campaign: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday alleged that his party candidates were denied permission for campaigning for the coming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls.

“Thus far, our candidates have not been given permission for campaigning. To the extent possible, the party has remained patient and it will very soon protest,” he told reporters in Coimbatore. The denial of permission could be an election strategy, he said, without naming anyone but added that officials concerned should remain impartial.

Mr. Haasan earlier met the family of a young girl who was allegedly raped and murdered near Coimbatore. He said the fact that children were not safe playing even 20 feet away from their houses showed how Tamil Nadu lacked security. He denied that his visit had anything to do with elections. “The grief of the victim’s parents and her death are far more important than election. I will come even if there is no election,” he claimed.

‘Crucial loss of time’

MNM Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha candidate M. Sridhar alleged that while the server of the ECI’s website ‘Suvida’ was down, the Returning Officer Sundaramurthy insisted on obtaining ‘manual approval’ from various officials for purposes such as using vehicles for election campaign.

This, he said, led to crucial loss of time for electioneering and threatened to sit on a fast if the delay persisted. “The Sriperumbudur constituency is unique in the sense that it encompasses regions from three districts. This means we have to meet as many officials for necessary approvals. The officials also kept delaying the process,” he alleged.

Mr. Sundaramurthy said that the Election Observer had taken note of the delay in providing approvals and had advised the officials appropriately.

“The delay was due to the fact that website was not working properly. Necessary solution was given and we have been told how to do it. There won’t be any delay,” he said.