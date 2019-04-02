Campaign to spread awareness in low turnout seats

Starting Tuesday, a mega campaign will spread awareness among voters in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State which have recorded low voter turnout over the years.

The campaign, organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Pune, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in coordination with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, will be launched from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4 p.m. The symbolic kick-off will be followed by rallies in Mumbai South, Pune, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Solapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Dhule and Kalyan till April 28.

With the theme #NoVotersToBeLeftBehind, the campaign will spread information about the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) app, C-vigil app to transmit and track complaints on violations of the model code of conduct, use of electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail, and the 10 alternatives for voter ID card that can be used on polling day.

The campaign will involve 10 mobile vans visiting more than 1,200 locations in the constituencies concerned, with troupes from the song and drama division performing as part of the initiative. In Mumbai, they will perform for four days, from April 25 to 28.

Dr. Ajit Ranade, one of the co-founders and trustees of the Association of Democratic Reforms, said “Rural areas see more voter turnout than urban areas. Low voter awareness, voters’ apathy, agnosticism — when the candidate on the ballot does not excite or motivate the voter— and lack of registration in the young category and first-time voters are the reasons for low voter turnout. Sometimes, there are genuine difficulties, such as some workers or students may be away from their home constituency and may not be able to get a leave to go back and vote.”

He said that increasing the number of voters is a combined effort of the Election Commission of India, the media, public personalities and others. “The 2014 general elections saw a jump in the number of voters. We hope we are able to reach a decent 65% in the urban areas this year,” Dr. Ranade said.