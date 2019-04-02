Bottle hurled at BJP campaign vehicle

Tension broke out in Muslim-dominated Periyapattinam on Monday, when a man threw an empty glass bottle at the campaign van of the BJP’s candidate for the Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency, Nainar Nagendran.

While an AIADMK functionary was injured, Mr. Nagendran and Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan, who was accompanying him, escaped unhurt.

Mr. Nagendran, along with the Minister, incumbent MP A. Anwhar Raajhaa and BJP leaders D. Kuppuramu and K. Muraleedharan, had just begun campaigning in the area when an unidentified man hurled the bottle from a nearby building, leading to tense moments.

Thirupullani AIADMK office-bearer A. Udayathevan, 55, who was following the campaign van by foot, was hit on the head and suffered bleeding injuries. After being administered first aid at the local government hospital, he was admitted to the government district headquarters hospital here, the police said.

After arranging for the hospitalisation of the injured party office-bearer, Mr. Nagendran continued campaigning in the area. There was no retaliation from the BJP or the AIADMK, and the situation was under control, according to the police.

Security tightened

Anticipating trouble in the locality, Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena deployed personnel on bandobust duty, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kilakarai) Murugesan. The Thirupullani police registered a case. The miscreant could not be immediately identified.

Mr. Nagendran visited the injured AIADMK office-bearer in hospital and enquired about the treatment provided to him. Condemning the incident, Mr. Muraleedharan urged the police to arrest the culprit.