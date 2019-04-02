BJP yet to resolve Somaiya tangle

Mumbai

Sena has opposed his candidature

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to vacillate over its choice of candidate for the Mumbai North East constituency. With ally Shiv Sena refusing to endorse the renomination of MP Kirit Somaiya, corporator Manoj Kotak is emerging as the possible replacement.

Mr. Kotak refused to respond to questions on the issue. But a senior BJP leader told The Hindu, “The party is aware that if Mr. Somaiya is denied the ticket, he has to be replaced by a local Gujarati leader or the party could suffer a backlash. The party high command is seriously considering Mr. Kotak for the seat now. Mr. Kotak was asked to contest from the Bhandup Assembly constituency in 2014.”

The leader said there was a serious dissatisfaction within the Mumbai rank and file of the BJP, from its booth level assistants up to MPs like Mr. Somaiya, over the Sena’s “unreasonable demands”. “The party chief (Amit Shah) has single-mindedly worked to ensure the maximum number of MPs are elected to parliament in Maharashtra from the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Mr. Shah was keen to ensure Narendra Modi is re-elected as Prime Minister and has allowed alliance partners to make unreasonable demands. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also weakened and has swallowed a bitter pill,” the leader said.

He added, “Even our self-respect has been undermined by Sena workers, who have been ill-treating their BJP counterparts at the ground level.”

The BJP leader said fielding a fresh candidate could affect the BJP’s tally of MPs from the State. “This may be the hidden intent of the Sena, which would prefer a higher Sena tally than the BJP. This will also give them a talking point for the Assembly elections.”