BJP wins big by churning candidates

Replacing candidates or denying ticket to long-term MPs paid rich dividends to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election, with the party winning a little more than 93% of those seats.

This election, the BJP replaced or denied ticket to 89 MPs.

The party sidelined nine other MPs by giving their seats to allies such as the Janata Dal(U) in Bihar, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and the Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh. Six of the replaced candidates lost, translating into a failure rate of 6.74% for the BJP.

The allies won all the seats the BJP had yielded.

Among the six seats the BJP lost, only one is currently held by a veteran — Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain of Assam, who had won the Nowgong seat four times in a row.

A prominent replacement candidate who lost was actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who had crossed over from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

She lost the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh to Mohammad Azam Khan of the SP by 1,09,997 votes.

Higher margins

Not only did the replacements in the other 83 seats win, almost all of them had a higher margin of victory than their predecessors.

For instance, the margin of victory for Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans for the North West Delhi seat was 4,47,095 votes more than that of his predecessor Udit Raj, who joined the Congress after being denied ticket.

Likewise, Kishan Kapoor, who replaced former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar for the Kangra seat got 3,07,551 more votes as the victory of margin compared with his predecessor’s.

In the case of BJP president Amit Shah, who won the Gandhinagar seat, the victory margin was 73,893 votes more than what his predecessor — former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani — recorded.

Apart from Mr. Advani, who had been MP for 11 terms, the BJP denied ticket or replaced 42 who had been a Lok Sabha member for two or more terms.

They include eight-term MPs Sumitra Mahajan (Indore), the Lok Sabha Speaker; former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda (Khunti); and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Vidisha); seven-term MPs Murli Manohar Joshi (Kanpur) and Ramesh Bais (Raipur); six-term MP Uma Bharti (Jhansi); and five-term MPs Ramsinh Pataliyabhai Rathwa (Chhota Udaipur), Ravindra Kumar Pandey (Giridih), Ram Tahal Choudhary (Ranchi) and B.C Khanduri (Garhwal)

The others include four-term MPs Rajen Gohain (Nowgong), Shatrughan Sinha (Patna Sahib), Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary (Banaskantha), Sona Ram Choudhary (Barmer), Bandaru Dattatreya (Secunderabad) and Kalraj Mishra (Deoria), besides nine three-term MPs.