BJP tries to placate Tejaswini with V-P post

Bengaluru

02 April 2019 23:07 IST

She is yet to respond to this

In an effort to pacify Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who was sulking after being denied ticket for Bengaluru South constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed her as one of the vice-presidents (V-P) of the State unit of the party.

The appointment came hours before BJP national president Amit Shah campaigned for the party candidate of the constituency Tejasvi Surya. Ms. Tejaswini was seen participating in the rally in Bengaluru South later in the evening with Mr. Shah.

There are already 12 V-Ps in the State unit and she will be the 13th to hold the post.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Tejaswini, wife of former Union Minister and BJP stalwart from the State the late Ananth Kumar, was tipped to be the party’s candidate for Bengaluru South that her husband represented six times before he died. But in a surprise move, the party gave it to the 28-year-old lawyer-turned-politician.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa announced her appointment on Twitter. “I am very delighted to announce that Smt. Tejaswini Ananth Kumar has been appointed as state vice president of BJP. Wishing her all the very best,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

R. Ashok, a close associate of Ananth Kumar, soon issued a statement welcoming the appointment. Sources said the two leaders lobbied with the party high command and got their approval for the appointment.

An ABVP activist in her youth, Ms. Tejaswini withdrew from party politics after she got married and this is the first time she will be the BJP’s office-bearer.

However, this post is mostly “honorary”, pointed out a party functionary. General secretaries usually do the organisational heavy lifting.

The appointment has not elicited any response from Ms. Tejaswini, though her participation in Mr. Shah’s rally is seen as the party’s strategy having worked. Earlier in the day, she had tweeted saying she was back to the works of Adamya Chetana, an NGO she runs.

She had earlier in the week told The Hindu that more than being denied ticket, she was pained at the way it was denied. However, being a loyal party worker, she would fulfil what the BJP Central leadership expects of her, she had tweeted on Sunday.