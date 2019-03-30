BJP shifts rally venue in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled public rally here on April 3 at a ground belonging to the Railways, after the West Bengal government denied permission for the venue earlier sought by the BJP. The new venue for the prime minister’s rally sits adjacent to the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, BJP’s Darjeeling district president Avijit Roy Chowdhury said. “Earlier, too, similar changes have happened when we were denied permission. But, the Trinamool Congresss cannot prevent the BJP’s victory march by stopping us from holding rallies,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. The original venue proposed was a piece of land belonging to the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority.