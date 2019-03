The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Saturday against Digvijaya Singh, Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, after a video showing him giving money to beggars went viral. The video, shot outside the Chintaman Ganesha temple in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, showed the Congress veteran handing out ₹20 notes to a couple of women beggars. The complaint said that Mr. Singh violated the model code of conduct.