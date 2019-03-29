BJP doesn’t have the courage to face people, says Priyanka

Targeting the BJP government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it didn’t have the “courage” to face the people and listen to their voice and that was the reason why its leaders avoided going from village to village.

“The biggest political shakti (power) is the shakti to listen to the voice of the people,” Ms. Vadra told a gathering in Ayodhya where she led roadshow as part of her campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Ms. Vadra, who interacted with women at Atka village on her way to Ayodhya, said the Modi government didn’t do any work but only engaged in lofty talks. “They say they have a lot of shakti. But I feel that no government has ever been so weak in this country,” said Ms. Vadra.

Bring a government that listens to you and does not suppress your voice, Ms. Vadra appealed to the crowd, seeking support for Nirmal Khatri, the Congress candidate in Faizabad.

Ms. Vadra will conclude her roadshow in Faizabad, which faces a three-way contest, with a visit to the Hanumangarhi temple, close to the disputed Ayodhya site.