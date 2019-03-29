Lok Sabha Election 2019

BJP doesn’t have the courage to face people, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with women at Pure Atka-Hardoiya village in Ayodhya district on the last day of her three-day election campaign in the State on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Congress general secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with women at Pure Atka-Hardoiya village in Ayodhya district on the last day of her three-day election campaign in the State on Friday, March 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

Bring a government that listens to you and does not suppress your voice, Ms. Vadra appealed to the crowd in a village in Faizabad.

Targeting the BJP government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it didn’t have the “courage” to face the people and listen to their voice and that was the reason why its leaders avoided going from village to village.

“The biggest political shakti (power) is the shakti to listen to the voice of the people,” Ms. Vadra told a gathering in Ayodhya where she led roadshow as part of her campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Ms. Vadra, who interacted with women at Atka village on her way to Ayodhya, said the Modi government didn’t do any work but only engaged in lofty talks. “They say they have a lot of shakti. But I feel that no government has ever been so weak in this country,” said Ms. Vadra.

Bring a government that listens to you and does not suppress your voice, Ms. Vadra appealed to the crowd, seeking support for Nirmal Khatri, the Congress candidate in Faizabad.

Ms. Vadra will conclude her roadshow in Faizabad, which faces a three-way contest, with a visit to the Hanumangarhi temple, close to the disputed Ayodhya site.

Comments
Related Topics Lok Sabha Election 2019
political parties
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2019 4:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/bjp-doesnt-have-the-courage-to-face-people-says-priyanka/article26676162.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story