BJP, Congress still search for candidates

Even as the poll process began in Gujarat on Friday, the stalemate continued in both the BJP and the Congress regarding selection of candidates for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The BJP, which has named more than 20 candidates, was not able to decide on the names for several seats including Surat, Ahmedabad East, Anand, Junagadh and tribal reserved Chhota Udepur and Patidar bastion Mehsana and Patan in North Gujarat.

The party has so far dropped five sitting MPs including patriarch L.K. Advani from Gandhinagar, and Union Minister Haribhai Chaudhary from Banaskantha. Other sitting MPs dropped are Vithal Radadia from Porbandar and Prabhatsinh Chauhan from Panchamahal.

Ahmedabad East MP and film actor Paresh Rawal has opted out from the electoral race. So his replacement will have to be found.

Meanwhile, the Congress also finds itself in a stalemate over selection of candidates in over a dozen seats. On Thursday, the party declared six more candidates, including four sitting legislators to take on the BJP: Punjabhai Vansh from Junagadh, Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji, Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot and Jitu Chaudhary from Valsad.

Earlier, the party had announced the names for Kutch, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad West and Navsari.

However, the party is yet to name candidates for seats like Jamnagar where Patidar quota leader Hardik was keen to contest but the High Court on Friday rejected his plea to put a stay on his conviction in a rioting case.

Other seats where the candidates are not named include Kheda, Dahod, Vharuch, Bardoli, Amreli, Mehsana, Banasknatha, Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not have an alliance in the State. So the NCP will likely field candidates in all 26 seats. Earlier, there were indications of a Congress-NCP tie-up to ensure that the anti-BJP votes are not divided.

There is also no clarity on the Bharuch seat where the Congress was expected to offer it to tribal strongman and legislator Chhotubhai Vasava, who heads the local Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the State.