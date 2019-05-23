BJP, Congress lead in one seat each in Goa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are leading in one seat each in two of the State’s Lok Sabha seats in Goa after counting of votes in the first two hours on Thursday.

In the four State Assembly by-polls, BJP was leading in three, namely, Shiroda and Mandrem and Mapusa while Congress in Panaji constituency.

Sitting BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from North Goa and Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was leading over Congress’s Girish Chodankar by around 10,000 votes. In South Goa, Congress’s Francisco Sardinha was leading over sitting BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar by over 10,000 votes.

In the Panaji assembly by-poll, Congress’s Atanasio Monserrate was leading over BJP’s Sidharth Kunkolienkar by around 400 votes. In the Mapusa assembly by-poll, BJP’s Joshua D’Souza was leading over his close rival Congress’s Sudhir Kandolkar by around 30 votes.

In the Shiroda assembly by-poll, BJP’s Subhash Shirodkar was leading Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s Deepak Dhavalikar by around 20 votes, while in the Mandrem assembly by-poll, BJP candidate Dayanand Sopte was leading over his closest rival independent candidate Jeet Aerrolkar (Independent) by around 700 votes.