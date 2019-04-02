BJP, Congress belied people’s hopes: KTR

TRS working president says it is time for change of guard at the Centre

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao alleged that both the BJP and Congress had belied hopes of the people whenever they were given an opportunity to serve the country and it is time for change of guard at the Centre in the form of Federal Front.

Participating in road shows at a few places in Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in the city in support of the party’s candidate Marri Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday night, Mr. Rama Rao said both the BJP and Congress were two sides of the same coin and there was not much difference between the two from the perspective of country’s development and people’s welfare.

He alleged that the parties had failed to keep their promises time and again and that was the reason why one party was depending on sentiment giving a go-by to core issues and another was coining back decades-old slogan against poverty. The parties were dependent purely on vote bank politics and had no faith in development and welfare.

Stating that two parties which claim themselves as national parties were reduced to regional parties with their presence restricted to only half of the country, the TRS leader said of the 130 Lok Sabha seats in the South, the two were not in a position to win even 10 seats each. Regional political forces were gaining ground across the country and more so in the South, he noted.

The TRS working president said the country neither required a chowkidar (watchman) nor a thekedar (contractor) or pahredar (guard) but needed a zimmedar (responsible) , wafadar (loyal) , asardar (effective), imaandar (honest) and jordar (best) leader like Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to protect the interests of the common man.

He stated that the entire country was talking about development and welfare initiatives taken up by the TRS government in Telangana and some States were already emulating it by introducing a few similar schemes. He explained how the Centre had neglected even the recommendation of NITI Aayog to support Telangana with ₹ 24,000 crore assistance for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes.

“We can have our say only if we have 16 members from TRS who will pursue Telangana’s interests all the time,” Mr. Rama Rao said adding that vote for BJP would benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi while vote for Congress would help AICC president Rahul Gandhi.