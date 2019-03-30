BJP, Cong. yet to finalise names for few seats

Even as the process of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections has begun in the State, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to sort out issues over selection of candidates for a few seats.

The Congress is yet to finalise candidates for the Pune seat to take on the BJP’s Girish Bapat. Several names, including that of former CM Prithviraj Chavan, have been doing the rounds. On Friday, lavani artiste Surekha Punekar was introduced to the discussion. Maratha activist Pravin Gaikwad has already withdrawn from the contest after failing to get his name cleared by the Congress high command.

After initial reports of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contesting from Raver against the BJP’s Raksha Khadse, it is being said that the seat has now been given to the Congress.

Similarly, the Congress has given the Sangli seat to the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

“We will soon announce the candidates as the process is in the final stage,” party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

For the BJP, the dispute over Mumbai North East seems to be far from getting over. According to sources, sitting MP Kirit Somaiya is not only opposed by ally Shiv Sena, but he is also facing resistance from within the BJP. Party sources claimed that problems in announcing candidate for the Mumbai seat have been solved and a decision will be taken soon.

The BJP had faced similar problems for Madha where the NCP lifted its zilla parishad president Sanjay Shinde and made him the candidate. After days of mulling, the BJP on Friday zeroed in on Ranajitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, former Satara district president of the Congress, as its candidate.