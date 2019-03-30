BJP chooses Annasaheb Jolle over Ramesh Katti for Chikkodi

The final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday threw up a surprise in Annasaheb Jolle, businessman and husband of Shashikala Jolle, MLA, being chosen for Chikkodi seat over Ramesh Katti, who unsuccessfully contested the previous polls.

Two political families were aspiring to get BJP ticket in this constituency, and the party preferred the Jolle family. This has upset Mr. Ramesh Katti’s brother Umesh Katti, who is a party MLA and former Minister.

Sources in the BJP said the party did not stick with its stand against dynastic politics in this seat as the options were limited. According to them, the party went by the “image and popularity” here.

The BJP ended speculation over selection of candidate for Koppal and renominated the incumbent MP, Karadi Sanganna. Similarly, in Racihur, the party chose Raja Amaresh Naik as its candidate.

In Chikkodi, disappointed over his brother missing out on the party ticket, Mr. Umesh Katti told presspersons that he would take a final decision on the next course of action by April 4, the last date for filing nominations. “As of now, we accept the party’s decision, though we will request them to reconsider it,” he said.

However, their followers publicly expressed their displeasure. A follower from Hukkeri, said the Katti brothers would not support the BJP candidate. “Why should our leaders work for ensuring the victory of others? Let the Jolle couple toil hard and win. The Katti brothers will sit at home rather than campaign for others,” said the loyal supporter of the Katti family.

A zilla panchayat member considered close to Mr. Umesh Katti said the influential Katti family from Bellad Bagewadi may even support the Congress nominee, Prakash Hukkeri. “BJP leaders have insulted us. This is the only way to show our strength now,” he said.

Another leader who manages the Katti family’s trusts and institutions said the brothers may even consider quitting the BJP and joining the Congress. “The Congress has announced ticket for Mr. Hukkeri in Chikkodi, but he is yet to file his nomination. Mr. Ramesh Katti may want to explore possibilities of fighting the election on the Congress ticket,” the leader said.

Ms. Jolle is said to have won the support of the parivar after she addressed the Sahakara Bharati’s national office-bearers in Belagavi recently.

Sangh Parivar candidate

“Mr. Jolle was the Sangh Parivar candidate and Mr. Ramesh Katti, the party nominee. The choice of the former prevailing over the latter means that the parivar has a hold over the party in matters such as ticket distribution,” said a BJP MLC.

A speech by Mr. Umesh Katti in Athani where he said there was a Katti wave in Chikkodi constituency and not just a Modi wave, is said to have ruffled some feathers in the party, a BJP leader said.