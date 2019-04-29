Birbhum Trinamool leader Anubrata Modal under surveillance

Election Commission of India has kept Birbhum senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance as polling for two seats of the district are going on Monday.

In a late evening development on Sunday the Commission has ordered that Mr. Mondal be kept “under tight surveillance of Executive Magistrate and CAPF, round the clock.” As per directions of the commission movement of Trinamool Congress district president will be video graphed and he will be denied access to mobile phones. The surveillance will continue till Tuesday evening.

Responding to the development, Mr. Mondal said that he has done what all he had to do. “The voting is almost over,” he said. Birbhum, where polling on two Lok Sabha seats Bolpur and Birbhum seats is underway, have witnessed high number of cases of political violence in last few years . Trinamool Congress had won 87% gram panchayat seats in the panchayat polls last year without any contest.

Mr. Mondal’s political innuendos -- from development (unnayan) to offering Nakuldana ( sweet balls ) to Election Commission during polls -- have become talk in the constituency and across the State.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Birbhum had asked Mr. Mondal to be careful and “fight like a tiger.”