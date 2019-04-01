Bastar police plan to outdo Maoist’s tactical campaign

Jagdalpur

Security forces on area-domination, confidence-building steps

The April 11 election in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will be a challenging one for security forces as Maoists are on the tactical counter- offensive campaign they take up from February to June every year, Vivekanand Sinha, Inspector-General of Police, Bastar range, says.

“Maoist activity picks up around April when the collection of tendu leaves begins. Extorting money from tribal leaf collectors is a major source of revenue for them [the Maoists],” he says.

This time, Maoists reportedly organised meetings with villagers on the periphery of Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada districts to urge them to abstain from voting. “Wherever such meetings have been reportedly held, we have sent in teams for area domination and confidence-building among villagers,” Mr. Sinha says.

The police have roped in 300 volunteers from the six districts of the range to encourage people to vote. “Based on the results of such efforts during the recent Assembly election, we have given the election special emphasis under community policing. Each district has a programme with a particular name. For instance, the one in Bastar is called Amcho Police, Amcho Bastar,” he says.

At every checkpost on the highways passing through the region, security personnel are filming vehicle checks. “This is to ensure transparency and avoid complaints of harassment,” Mr. Sinha says.

While some polling officials will walk to remote booths, many others in districts other than Dantewada will be airlifted. As the possibility of inter-State Maoist movement looms large, the police have deployed troops along the State boundaries. Troops from various regions are arriving in the range every day, and 350 companies of 75-80 personnel each will be deployed during the election. “Those who have been called from other parts are given a week’s special training before being deployed on the field,” he said.

The troops are being accommodated in existing camps, and hence schools are not being closed. Security cover has been provided to the candidates based on the threat level and place of campaigning.

On the Congress claim that Maoist violence was declining under its rule in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Sinha said it was too early to say that since the new government was formed only in December and the period of a possible increase in Maoist activity had just begun.