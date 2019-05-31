Lok Sabha Election 2019

Ashok Gehlot sends wishes to Modi, Jagan

more-in

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sent his “best wishes” from Jaipur to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to dismantle the State governments led by the Opposition parties.

Mr. Gehlot, who did not attend Mr. Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, said the newly elected BJP government was trying, even before the oath ceremony, to “disturb and dismantle” the State governments of Opposition parties, including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

“My best wishes from Jaipur,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

He also congratulated Jagan Mohan Reddy on taking oath as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The ruling Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in the 2018 Assembly election, lost all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the recent Parliamentary elections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Elections National Lok Sabha Election 2019
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 4:29:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/ashok-gehlot-sends-wishes-to-modi-jagan/article27358252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY