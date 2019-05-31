Ashok Gehlot sends wishes to Modi, Jagan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sent his “best wishes” from Jaipur to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to dismantle the State governments led by the Opposition parties.
Mr. Gehlot, who did not attend Mr. Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, said the newly elected BJP government was trying, even before the oath ceremony, to “disturb and dismantle” the State governments of Opposition parties, including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
“My best wishes from Jaipur,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.
He also congratulated Jagan Mohan Reddy on taking oath as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
The ruling Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in the 2018 Assembly election, lost all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the recent Parliamentary elections.
