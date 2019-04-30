Lok Sabha Election 2019

‘Arrest person who impersonated me’

When Daniya Khan stepped into the polling booth to vote in Teli Gully, she was in for a shock. The election officials informed her that she couldn’t vote as someone had already cast her vote.

She said, “It came as a complete shock. I had all the documents to prove my identity, but I don’t know how such a thing could happen.” Ms. Khan demanded an explanation and insisted that a complaint be registered against the culprit. “My right had been violated and I received no help from the staff who were present. They were not willing to come up with a solution to this problem or even help me with the process to file a complaint,” she said.

Casts tendered vote

While she went in to vote at 11 a.m. she managed to cast a ‘tendered vote’ only by 5 p.m. A ‘tendered vote’ is cast on a paper ballot and handed over to the polling staff in a sealed envelope.

“While bogus voting has happened in my name, I wanted to ensure that I at least get to exercise my right to vote. I still want the person who impersonated me to be caught,” she said.

Advocate Pradyumna Waghmare, chief election agent of Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam, said, “This incident has happened because of a shortcut that the Election Commission is taking. They are noting down only the last four digits of any identification number. This has created a lacuna in the system, making it susceptible to misuse.” Ms. Khan had approached Mr. Waghmare to seeking help.

