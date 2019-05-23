Arrangements begin for counting of votes in Vizianagaram

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in Vizianagaram where Telugu Desam and YSRCP fought bitterly to win nine Assembly seats and one Parliament seat. Although many other parties are in the fray, the fight is confined to two parties.

Former Union Minister and sitting MP P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is testing fortunes against YSRCP’s Bellana Chandrasekhar. TDP won six Assembly seats and YSRCP could get three seats in 2014 elections. In this background, leaders of both parties are eagerly waiting for the election results.

Vizianagaram district administration made arrangements for the counting of votes in four centres such as MVGR College of Engineering, Lendi Institute of Engineering College and JNTU Engineering College and Police Training College at Chintalavalasa.

Polling Staff opened strong rooms in the presence of Vizianagaram Collector and District Returning Officer M.Hari Jawaharlal. He said that counting of postal ballots would be taken up and might be completed in a couple of hours.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police A.R.Damodar reviewed the security at all four counting centres. He said that victory rallies and protests were banned in those places. He said that stern action would be taken if IPC Section 144 and IPC Section-30 were violated. As many as 14,66,991 voters out of 18,18,113 cast their votes in nine Assembly constituencies. Vizianagaram witnessed 80.65 poll percentage which is the highest in Andhra Pradesh. As far as Parliament segment is concerned, 12,08,191 votes were polled as against 14,99,300 votes. The poll percentage was 80.58 percent.