Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: TDP’s Rammohan Naidu wins from Srikakulam

: Telugu Desam Party sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu was elected from Srikakulam Parliament seat again, thanks to cross voting in favour of him.

Although the party was defeated in five out of seven Assembly constituencies that come under Srikakulam Parliament seat, Mr. Rammohan Naidu won the seat defeating his nearest rival and YSRCP nominee Duvvada Srinivas with a margin of 6,658 votes.

Although Mr.Rammohan Naidu got around 8,000 lead while counting of votes in EVMs, tension prevailed during the counting of postal ballots, which was taken up in the night. Around 28,000 postal ballots were received and it was said that a majority of the employees and service voters favoured the YSRCP. Mr. Rammohan Naidu was polled 5,34,537 votes and Mr.Srinivas got 5,27,879 votes.

Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas and Returning Officer handed over the certificate of election to Mr.Rammohan Naidu on Friday morning.

Mr.Rammohan Naidu got around 1.27 lakh majority in the 2014 general elections. However, he could win the seat with thin margin due to the political wave in favour of YSRCP throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam district where the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party won eight out of ten Assembly seats. The TDP won only Itchapuram and Tekkali Assembly seats in 2019 elections.

While speaking to media, Mr.Rammohan Naidu assured to play a constructive role as an opposition leader. Mr. Rammohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, came to limelight during debates in Parliament over Special Category Status issue. TDP leaders, including his uncle K. Atchannaidu, have expressed happiness over his election.