Ailing health, heat fail to deter them

Ninety-year-old Sadanand Chavan stepped out of his building compound after two years only to cast his vote. The retired worker from Hindustan Mill insisted that he would not miss his chance. Like Mr. Chavan, many senior citizens braved ailing health and the scorching heat to exercise their franchise.

Mr. Chavan’s grandson Ganesh said, “He has severe difficulty in walking. He mostly remains at home and walks on the building premises. He stepped out of the gate almost after two years.”

Mr. Chavan said he has always voted for one party. “I was also a Congress worker and I have voted for the party always,” he said when he came to cast his vote at the polling booth in JD Bharda High School at Grant Road. “I watch television to follow all the developments,” he said.

Girgaum Chowpatty resident Shardaben Sheth (93) too watches television to stay informed. “It was her decision to vote and she knows whom she wants to vote for,” said Ms. Sheth’s grandson Sourin, who accompanied her to the polling booth at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan.

Eighty-year-old Shakuntala Shah, a resident of Babulnath, went to vote with a back support belt. Her husband Harshad Shah (83) also accompanied her. “To vote is a responsibility. We cannot look away from it,” Ms. Shah said.

For 88-year-old Dinanath Shahira, who came to vote at a booth at Malabar Hill, his missing name in the list upset him. Mr. Shahira, who can’t walk or stand for a long time, said it was extremely unfair on him. “I came because I wanted to vote but missed the chance,” said the resident of Shimla House at Malabar Hill.